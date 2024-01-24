Man accused of stalking Taylor Swift outside her NYC home arrested for 3rd time

NEW YORK -- A man accused of stalking pop superstar Taylor Swift was arrested again on Wednesday -- marking the third time in just a matter of days.

David Crowe, 33, was arraigned Wednesday morning and released on supervised release after being taken into custody Monday evening by officers responding to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically near Swift's home in the exclusive Tribeca neighborhood, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

A short time later, police say Crowe was spotted going through a dumpster across the street from Swift's Franklin Street brownstones.

He was immediately rearrested Wednesday afternoon, his third arrest since Saturday.

Charges are once again pending against Crowe.

Prosecutors said he could not be held, because his charges were not bail eligible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.