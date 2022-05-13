caught on video

Video: Tesla jumps curb and crashes straight into convention center in Ohio

According to police, the driver told investigators he "lost control of the brakes."
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Shocking surveillance video shows a Tesla jumping a curb and crashing straight into a convention center in Ohio.

The video released by county officials shows the driver of a Tesla speeding and crashing into the building.

Authorities said if the vehicle had not rammed into a steel column inside the convention center, the Tesla may have continued through the facility where several events were being held at the time.

It's unclear if the Tesla was on auto pilot at the time of the crash.

No one inside the building was injured. The driver was sent to the hospital where he was reportedly stable.

The incident remains under investigation.

