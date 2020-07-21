Reopening California

Center for American Liberty announces lawsuit in response to Newsom's reopening guidelines for CA schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Center for American Liberty hosted a press conference to announce the #OpenCASchools lawsuit in response to Governor Newsom's recent guidelines for California counties that will be conducting distance learning in the fall semester.



Last Friday, Newsom announced new guidelines to determine which school districts would be allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

In order to resume in-class instruction, a county must have been off the state's COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days.

Districts in counties on the watch list will only be able to do distance learning. As of Tuesday, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the watch list.

The state's former guidelines for reopening schools recommended mask wearing for students, but now face coverings will be required for students in third grade and older. Face coverings are recommended but not required for kindergarten, first graders and second graders. Masks are required for all teachers and staff.

RELATED: Bay Area superintendents react to Gov. Newsom's new school guidelines
EMBED More News Videos

Superintendents ABC7 News spoke to all agreed -they all want to work with students directly, but in the midst of this pandemic, they're just glad to finally have clear guidelines from the governor.



"Schools must provide meaningful instruction during this pandemic whether they're physically open or not," Newsom said in his COVID-19 briefing. "We all prefer in-classroom instruction for all the obvious reasons, but only if it can be done safely."

Even for schools that only do online, distance learning, Newsom said the state will be making sure there are "rigorous" standards.

"If we're going to have distance learning, we will make sure that it's real, that we address the divide and it is quality," the governor said. "Learning is non-negotiable."

Newsom said the new guidelines apply to K-12 education in the state. He added he is working with California's universities to agree on health and safety guidelines that should be released in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Should students wear masks? If so, when and for how long? Here's what experts say

California is in the middle of a summer surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The problem has gotten so bad, Gov. Newsom recently announced mandatory rollbacks of the state's reopening plan.

California reports total of 398,751 coronavirus cases, the second highest in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscogavin newsomback to schoolbay areacoronavirus californiaschoolscoronaviruslawsuitschool closuresstudentsreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
LIVE: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
Everything allowed to open in CA (and what has to close)
Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening and closing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home vandalized overnight
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EDD complaints pour in as $600 benefit nears end
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, SF man says
LIVE: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update
San Mateo Co. anticipates it'll make state's coronavirus watch list Tuesday
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Santa Rita Jail outbreak grows
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
SF Giants kneel for national anthem
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
US accuses Chinese hackers of targeting of COVID-19 research
More TOP STORIES News