Center for American Liberty announces lawsuit in response to Newsom's reopening guidelines for CA schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Center for American Liberty hosted a press conference to announce the #OpenCASchools lawsuit in response to Governor Newsom's recent guidelines for California counties that will be conducting distance learning in the fall semester.Last Friday, Newsom announced new guidelines to determine which school districts would be allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall.In order to resume in-class instruction, a county must have been off the state's COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days.Districts in counties on the watch list will only be able to do distance learning. As of Tuesday, 33 of California's 58 counties are on the watch list.The state's former guidelines for reopening schools recommended mask wearing for students, but now face coverings will be required for students in third grade and older. Face coverings are recommended but not required for kindergarten, first graders and second graders. Masks are required for all teachers and staff."Schools must provide meaningful instruction during this pandemic whether they're physically open or not," Newsom said in his COVID-19 briefing. "We all prefer in-classroom instruction for all the obvious reasons, but only if it can be done safely."Even for schools that only do online, distance learning, Newsom said the state will be making sure there are "rigorous" standards."If we're going to have distance learning, we will make sure that it's real, that we address the divide and it is quality," the governor said. "Learning is non-negotiable."Newsom said the new guidelines apply to K-12 education in the state. He added he is working with California's universities to agree on health and safety guidelines that should be released in the coming weeks.California is in the middle of a summer surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The problem has gotten so bad, Gov. Newsom recently announced mandatory rollbacks of the state's reopening plan.California reports total of 398,751 coronavirus cases, the second highest in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.