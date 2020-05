South Bay non-profit bike clinic targeted by thieves during shelter-in-place order

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- May is bike month, and with fewer cars on the roads, bike shops are seeing a surge in demand. But a non-profit bike clinic has suffered a setback in reopening. The San Jose Bike Clinic sells, rents and fixes bicycles for anyone in the community who needs help. The shop had been making plans to reopen in the coming week but their building was broken into. Bikes and specialty tools were stolen.A longtime volunteer bike mechanic ABC7 News spoke with today says the burglary hurts the community."For me that's obviously a difficult part of the whole thing. Although we'll still be able to have people in the shop there will be times when we'll have to say sorry, we're not able to help you now because we're still waiting for some of our tools to be replaced." says Steve Dakin.The shop still plans to reopen on Thursday but rely on their non-profit status and donations to stay afloat. You can visit their GoFundMe page to make a donation.