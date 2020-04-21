Exclusive: Bay Area thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home by stealing tires amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Everybody is home right now all the cars are parked in front of everybody's house so in a sense it's kinda like easy pickings for them right cause everyone is comfortable in their house," says Patrick Mark who lives in San Bruno
Patrick Mark's Ring surveillance caught the moment the thieves started taking tires off of his neighbor's car. The problem is pretty widespread according to those at Toyota in San Francisco
RELATED: San Bruno police urge residents to lock up their vehicles after spike in thefts
"The last couple weeks we just been seeing a lot of it lately," says Tony Wong. They say thieves are going after the newer model Toyota tires that are 19 inches and often equipped with nightshade wheels. Not always Toyota though. Jerry Jeravata has a Mercedes and lives in the SOMA District of San Francisco. All 4 of his tires were recently stolen.
"My car didn't have any tires or wheels on it at all. It was just on crates. One crate on one side and a piece of wood on the other side."
Now there's a hope from some that this is not a new trend.
"Maybe he needed those rims for his own car? I hope it's not coming to that where they are stealing rims to make money cause that's bad if it's getting that bad right now."
The car owners we talked with say that their insurance is covering the stolen tires. Replacing one Toyota tire is going for around a $1,000. Because of the damage done towing the Mercedes the insurance company had to put up $12,000.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19