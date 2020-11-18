Coronavirus California

Toilet Paper, paper towels nowhere to be found, again, in many Bay Area grocery stores

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Once again, Bay Area stores are running out of items like toilet paper and paper towels, similar to what we saw early on during the pandemic.

ABC7 News talked with the head of the California's Grocers Association, who says there's no need to buy as much as you can, because the items will continue to be restocked.

RELATED: As COVID-19 cases spike across the country, grocery stores again limit sale of toilet paper, paper towels

Tuesday night there was no toilet paper and or paper towels at Target in Albany and at least one Walmart in San Leandro. The shelves were close to empty at a Safeway in San Leandro. The only paper product available at the San Francisco Costco was napkins.

"I get a little worried when the aisles are empty. That's when I get worried," says Deborah Albanese who had just finished shopping at Target when we spoke with her.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: The safest, most dangerous things to do this holiday season

But Ron Fong who heads the California Grocers Association says you need not worry about these empty shelves, even as COVID-19 numbers rise and we head into the holidays.

"So if you're out one day it doesn't mean it's going to be that way forever, you just have to wait until the next load comes in which is typically the next day," says Fong.

Brian Collins and his family were looking for toilet paper, but came across empty shelves.

RELATED: CA tightens COVID-19 mask restrictions, face coverings must be worn outdoors at all times

"They said they do get toilet paper every day and you just have to come earlier in the day to get some," said Collins.

In fact, we were walking inside Costco for this story and an employee couldn't believe we were looking for toilet paper at night. She says you can only find it in the morning. Those from Safeway tell us their customers are shopping less frequently, but buying more when they do make purchases.

Fong says it comes down to the fear that is out there, "People are starting to worry a little bit and overbuying is a result of people worrying. That's simply all it is."

Fong went on to say that even though many counties are now in the purple tier, that is not going to affect grocery store hours going into the holidays.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobay areacoronavirus californiatoiletcoronavirusshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: Families urged to get tested before Thanksgiving
SF doctor says this holiday season has to 'suck' so others don't
SF bar owners speak out after being shut down
If you get a test, can you travel? Here's what every county says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Majority of COVID-19 hospital deaths are Black, Hispanic patients
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
SF doctor says this holiday season has to 'suck' so others don't
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
Show More
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
If you get a test, can you travel? Here's what every county says
AMA recognizes racism as threat to public health
Bay Area WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts
Dog owners 78% more likely to catch COVID-19, new study finds
More TOP STORIES News