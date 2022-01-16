Bay Area Tongan community worry, waiting to hear from family, friends after Tonga volcanic eruption

After an underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific, the nearby island country of Tonga was hit by a devastating tsunami- the effects were even felt here in California, some 5,400 miles away.
Now, many Tongans in the Bay Area say they haven't heard from friends or family.
Reverend Vaka Taimani is the pastor of First Tongan Assembly of God Church in San Carlos.
His son is currently in Tonga.
"We still trust that, even though we haven't heard from them for almost 24 hours now. But we believe and have hope that something good is going to come out from this," Taimani said.
It's a similar story for many Tongans across the region.
Michelle Tamasese helps run a Tongan restaurant and grocery store in Redwood City.
"Family is a huge thing in the Polynesian culture and so, if a couple families are being affected, it affects us all," Tamasese said.
Tamasese says her heart breaks for those still in the country.
Many of whom come from humble backgrounds.
"You can't help but wonder how they're going to be able to rebuild right after this," Tamasese said.
But despite the hardships that the Tongan people are facing, those I talked to Saturday night say they're confidant the community will recover.
That includes Reverend Taimani, who says his people are strong.
But, he still requests one thing from those wishing to help.
"I'm just asking anybody who believes in God, please, remember Tonga in your prayers," Taimani said.