Plea from labor groups for funds to prevent major transit layoffs

Transit jobs are in jeopardy as federal stimulus funding runs out in the coming weeks.That's why labor groups are urging the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to devote $100 million to preventing transit layoffs.According to our media partner, the Marin IJ , the MTC will discuss the proposal at a meeting next month.Public transit ridership has plummeted since the pandemic began in March.The MTC is responsible for transit in nine Bay Area counties.