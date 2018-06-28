7 ON YOUR SIDE

Summer road trip tips: How to stay safe and save money

EMBED </>More Videos

From the best cars for road trips to how to save on gas, Consumer Reports offers tips for your next summer getaway. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Even the best road trip can have its road bumps. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and Consumer Reports have a number of tips to make your next summer getaway as safe -- and fun -- as possible.

Roadside assistance is a must. When shopping for programs look out for those that offer a service called "Trip Interruption." This can reimburse you for hotels, meals or alternative transportation if you suffer a breakdown on the road.

RELATED: Consumer Catch-up: Insurance cease and desist, SUV crash tests, Toys "R" Us bumps discounts

How you pack can impact your safety. When loading up your car with luggage, especially an SUV, make sure to put the heaviest items on the bottom. Maintaining the car's center of gravity can prevent rollovers on the road.

Gas isn't cheap, but one way to save money is to look for apps, like Gas Buddy, that help you find the cheapest gas station near you.

RELATED: Ask Finney: Paying your credit card, incorrect e-mail receipts, travel insurance

Finally, Consumer Reports has crafted its first ever Road-Trip-Worthy Score for 50 vehicles across six categories. Some of the top cars in their categories? The Toyota Highlander and the Chevrolet Impala Premier.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travel7 On Your Sideconsumer reportsconsumerconsumer concernscarroad safetygas pricestraveltravel tipsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Consumer Catch-up: SUV crash tests, Toys "R" Us bumps discounts
Ask Finney: Credit cards, e-mail receipts, travel insurance
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
More 7 On Your Side
TRAVEL
United celebrates 50th anniversary at Mineta-San Jose Airport
Why travel agents are still relevant
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
More Travel
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News