joe biden

Trump has coronavirus: Biden to take COVID-19 test after sharing debate stage with president, sources say

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus just days after sharing the debate stage with Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Hours after Trump's announcement Friday, the Biden campaign said the former vice president is scheduled to take a COVID-19 test, sources tell ABC News. His camp has not yet weighed in on the president's diagnosis but will release a statement shortly.

SEE ALSO: President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for coronavirus, say they are quarantining
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Although socially distanced, Trump and Biden spent 90 minutes on stage together with no masks Tuesday for the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

They did not shake hands, but it is unclear if the candidates came into closer contact that night.

Biden has been repeatedly tested in the past few weeks, taking a very opposite approach from the president, who has spent much of the year downplaying the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans.

WATCH: Political analyst Laura Washington on Trump, first lady's positive COVID-19 tests
EMBED More News Videos

Political analyst Laura Washington discussed President Trump, First Lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.



The former vice president has held very few campaign events, all of which enforced very strict safety precautions, like social distancing. He also regularly wears a mask in public, something Trump mocked him for at Tuesday night's debate.

"I don't wear masks like him," Trump said of Biden. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Throughout his campaign, Biden has aimed to underscore his message that the coronavirus remains a very serious threat to the United States.

MORE: Pres. Trump tested positive for coronavirus. How serious is his health risk?
EMBED More News Videos

Health experts discuss President Donald Trump's health risks after he tested positive for COVID-19.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusjoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend
Political spending for 2020 projected to hit nearly $11 billion,
Trump takes aim at Oakland, calls city 'violent' during 1st debate
SF woman describes attending presidential debate as Biden's guest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Bay Area doctor weighs in on Trump contracting coronavirus
RNC Committeewoman 'surprised' Trump contracted COVID-19
Glass Fire moves dangerously close to Angwin
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Everything to know about vote by mail in CA
Show More
Vallejo officer involved in 2 fatal shootings fired
Coronavirus updates: OUSD to 'likely' remain in distance learning through end of December
South San Jose spa burglarized, loses $80K in equipment
21-year-old dies after shooting in SF's Union Square
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
More TOP STORIES News