San Francisco residents urge city to reopen Twin Peaks due to surge in car break-ins by neighborhood

By

The view of San Francisco from Twin Peaks is obscured by hazy, smokey skies on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of San Francisco residents urged city officials on Saturday to reopen the road to Twin Peaks due to a surge in crime near their homes.

Officials have kept Twin Peaks Boulevard closed for six months in order to promote social distancing atop the landmark.

As a result, neighboring streets are packed with cars by unsuspecting out-of-town visitors who were once able to park at the top of the summit but now must track half a mile for the city views.

Neighbors claim this gives thieves a chance to break into cars while visitors enjoy the panoramic cityscape and they tell us there are other problems.

WATCH: Tips for avoiding a car break-in
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News is looking at ways to Build a Better Bay Area and keep you safe from the car break-in problem that has become an epidemic in the Bay Area.



"We're experiencing all kinds of late-night partying by our homes and trash all over the neighborhood. The crime is incredible," San Francisco resident Gary Russ said.

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said, "the police are going by more frequently. The captain at Park Station is aware of this."

Supervisor Mandelman also tells ABC7 News that several city agencies will have input on if Twin Peaks Boulevard will eventually reopen to traffic.

Watch ABC7 News at 11 p.m. for the full report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotwin peaksauto theftcrimetheftviewpointrobberybreak intouristcar theft
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E power shutoff 'likely' in North Bay, officials say
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
Red Flag Warning issued for Bay Area amid heat wave
CA will house transgender inmates by gender identity
Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Community reflects on deadly Oakland Hills fire amid Red Flag Warning
Show More
Desk shortage forces people to get creative about workspaces
What to know about PG&E power shutdowns
A look at Judge Amy Coney Barrett's opinions, votes, quotes
Former SF Giants' Hunter Pence announces retirement, ESPN reports
COVID-19 updates: San Quentin inmate dies of virus complications
More TOP STORIES News