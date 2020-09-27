San Francisco residents urge city to reopen Twin Peaks due to surge in car break-ins by neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5304292" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 News is looking at ways to Build a Better Bay Area and keep you safe from the car break-in problem that has become an epidemic in the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of San Francisco residents urged city officials on Saturday to reopen the road to Twin Peaks due to a surge in crime near their homes.Officials have kept Twin Peaks Boulevard closed for six months in order to promote social distancing atop the landmark.As a result, neighboring streets are packed with cars by unsuspecting out-of-town visitors who were once able to park at the top of the summit but now must track half a mile for the city views.Neighbors claim this gives thieves a chance to break into cars while visitors enjoy the panoramic cityscape and they tell us there are other problems."We're experiencing all kinds of late-night partying by our homes and trash all over the neighborhood. The crime is incredible," San Francisco resident Gary Russ said.San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said, "the police are going by more frequently. The captain at Park Station is aware of this."Supervisor Mandelman also tells ABC7 News that several city agencies will have input on if Twin Peaks Boulevard will eventually reopen to traffic.