San Francisco's iconic Twin Peaks Tavern in danger of closing, looking for donations

Twin Peaks Tavern co-owner Jeff Green showed ABC7 inside his iconic bar. Pre-pandemic, the place would be hopping with customers.
"I miss those days," he said.
Twin Peaks is an institution on Castro Street. It's provided a safe space for the LGBTQ community since opening in 1972. But the past year has been a struggle to survive and the cost of keeping the doors closed is adding up.
"If we didn't have the money for expenses, what do you do? You go out of business," said Green.
"It would be a tragedy to lose a landmark, it's a popular bar now," said David Brightman from San Francisco.
Not only is Twin Peaks iconic, it's the first LGBTQ bar in the country to have something unique -- glass windows.
Back then those windows were revolutionary.
"At that time it was risky, if you were seen at a gay bar. You could lose your job," said Green.
In an effort to save the bar, owners started a GoFundMe page to cover expenses. The community has responded big time, so far donating more than $55,000.
"Because we are an institution, people don't want to see us go away, we thank them bottom of our hearts," said Green.
State Senator Scott Wiener from San Francisco says Twin Peaks is a part of history.
"In the LGBTQ community bars are part the culture and part of our DNA, we need them to survive," he said.
Twin Peaks owners hope donations will be enough to get them through until the day they're allowed to reopen the doors and welcome customers back.
Here's more information on how to donate.
There's also another online fundraiser to help the tavern's bartenders.
