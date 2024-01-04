UC Berkeley crews begin to close People's Park, met by dozens of protesters

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- UC Berkeley crews have begun closing off People's Park but are being met by protesters gathering on the historic site in a conflict that dates back over 50 years.

The University wants to build a highly-contested student housing project on the site.

This happened while most students are not on campus because of the winter break.

UC Berkeley Spokesperson Dan Mogulof says they chose to begin closing off the park now to avoid trouble and conflict.

Crews were met by dozens of protesters.

"We are never going to give up. When we fight we win. When we fight we win," one protester said into a megaphone.

The spokesperson says over the next four days, they're going to be closing off the park, sing shipping containers, which they say is for safety reasons.

The fight over the park goes back started more than 50 years ago back in 1969, when the UC system announced its plan for development.

But as police moved in early Thursday morning, crews started tearing down a makeshift structure inside the park, telling people inside they were tresspassing. They also began cutting down trees.

ABC7 News crews saw several protesters being detained.

One student opposed to the housing project came back from break early to try to stop it.

"Some contractors are planning to begin work here while students are mostly all home on winter break, which to me just kind of reflects the ideals that they're putting into this project, which is why I chose to come back early and help occupy," Connor Green said.

Mogulof says the project is important for the community and the university.

"We have an urgent need for student housing at UC Berkeley, the university is also donating a good portion of this land to a non-profit to create new supportive housing for low-income people. Two thirds of the park will be kept as open space," Mogulof said.

Campus officials added that they're not able to start construction of student housing yet, but say they expect to start in the "coming months ahead," pending resolution by the California Supreme Court of Legal Challenges.

The project would create dorm space for more than 11,000 students and permanent supportive housing for 125 people experiencing homelessness.

They say they also plan to preserve 60 percent of the park as open space to reinforce the park's history.

