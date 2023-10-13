The story of Ugandan music superstar Bobi Wine's fight for democracy comes to Disney+ and Hulu

LOS ANGELES -- The powerful new documentary, "Bobi Wine: The People's President" tells the story of political corruption and brutal violence coming face to face with unwavering determination.

Ugandan musician, Bobi Wine, is a pop star-turned activist and politician. The documentary, from National Geographic, looks at Wine's attempt to unseat Uganda's current president, Yoweri Museveni, a ruthless dictator who has been in power since 1986.

Running in the country's 2021 presidential election and going up against the most powerful man in Uganda, Bobi Wine, his wife Barbie and their supporters faced persecution, intimidation, physical violence, torture and even death.

The documentary gives audiences and the world a glimpse into just how much Wine, his family and followers sacrificed in their attempt to denounce the dictatorial regime and win freedom. And Bobi believes it's not just a Uganda problem.

"What you see happening in Uganda I believe is happening in very many other parts of Africa and the world. There are oppressed people everywhere," Wine says.

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" is streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.