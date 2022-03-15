Politics

Can US implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine? Here's what SJSU professor says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Can US implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the war in Ukraine intensifies, the UN confirmed at least 636 people have been killed and more than 1,100 have been injured.

U.S. congressman Ro Khanna sat down with the Consul General of Ukraine based in San Francisco Monday.

"There are a lot of Ukrainians who are working for Silicon Valley companies distantly in Ukraine. We have a really great number of those," said Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine.

VIDEO: Ukrainian tech workers in Silicon Valley help from across the globe as war unfolds at home
EMBED More News Videos

Ukrainian tech workers living in Silicon Valley are watching the war unfold, and doing their part to help from across the globe.



Consul Kushneruk said he was grateful to see the humanitarian aid Ukraine has received from this region.

"Huge financial efforts happening here. The big tech companies sometimes match what our Ukrainian NGO's are fundraising. So they are making this money amount bigger. We said we have to find the way this help, the humanitarian medical needs to send to Ukraine as fast as possible. Probably something we can work with the congressman here," said Kushneruk.

More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began. Congressman Khanna said refugees are welcome here.

"For those who want to, Silicon Valley is a place that welcomes them," said Rep. Khanna and added, "I was meeting with a CFO of a tech company that is working on how can we get Ukrainian refugees good jobs. Some who are not even in the United States."

VIDEO: Ukrainian refugees arrive in Bay Area sharing heartbreaking stories of leaving everything behind
EMBED More News Videos

We're seeing the first refugees from war-torn Ukraine arrive in the Bay Area. Some barely made it out alive.



The Consul General of Ukraine is urging the United States to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Citing over 80 children who've been killed since the start of the war.

"A no-fly zone is needed to protect our civilians," said Kushneruk.

San Jose State's assistant professor of political science Leonard Lira, who specializes in national security affairs, said prohibiting Russia from attacking Ukraine from the sky is not possible.

"That would put us into conflict with Russia to the point of escalation of WWIII," said Lira and added, "We are already in a new global security environment. If the United States enters in a no-fly zone it would have to be with the express permission of Russia and Ukraine."

TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscowarsjsuukrainesilicon valleytechnologyu.s. & worldrefugees
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Fox News war photojournalist killed in Ukraine, network says
Saget's fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
SF educators camp out at district HQ demanding unpaid checks
SF mayor responds after man injured trying to stop car burglary
Show More
Gov. Newsom packs emergency supplies for Ukraine relief efforts
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather Forecast: Wet and breezy morning commute
New CA law prevents enrollment drop at UC Berkeley
BART repurposed trains to include Sierra cabin, A's museum
More TOP STORIES News