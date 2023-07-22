There's a lot of reason to be excited about the U.S. Women's World Cup Team. Many of the players on the squad have ties to the Bay Area.

Here are all the US Women's National Soccer Team players with Bay Area ties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has kicked off. The U.S. Women's National Team won against Vietnam in their opening match of the 2023 World Cup.

Striker Alex Morgan is always a huge favorite among Bay Area residents. At the Elite Sports in the Mission District, fans will find a way to support Team USA.

"We have women's national team shirts. Morgan. Number 13," said employee Salvador Villa Canza.

On the pitch, soccer stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Kelly O'Hara are among 10 players with Northern California connections. They all will represent the U.S. at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Brady Stewart, is the CEO of what will be the first women's professional team in the Bay Area.

"I'm incredibly thrilled about the Bay Area connections to women's World Cup. The Bay Area is a hotbed of soccer talent globally. About 35% of the current team has Bay Area ties -- whether that's through their time at Cal, Stanford, and Santa Clara," said Stewart.

Jerry Smith is head coach of Santa Clara University women's soccer team.

"On the current team, we have two players from Santa Clara University - Julie Erks and Sophia Huerta. And, of course from Cal Berkeley, Alex Morgan. And from Stanford, we have five players," said Smith. "It's great to see so many of those universities represented at the World Cup."

There are more Bay Area World Cup ties beyond the U.S. Women's National Team.

Jessika Cowart and Reina Bonta, the daughter of California Attorney General Rob Banta, will play for the women's team of the Philippines. Both were teammates years ago in San Mateo.

"World Cup is the pinnacle of what we do. It's an amazing event. It's great to see it continue to grow," said Smith.

San Francisco's World Cup Village is back in action to host watch parties for the U.S. Women's Soccer Team.

"We can come and see it together as a community," said Yosolain Valladares who turned out for viewing party in San Francisco with her 14-year-old son.

Hundreds of people are expected to watch the kickoff on the big screen at the Crossing at East Cut Friday night as U.S. takes on Vietnam. The free activities and watch party are thanks to a partnership between Street Soccer USA and San Francisco Recreation and Parks.

Over the course of the series, organizers are hosting four watch parties across the City: The Crossing, Embarcadero Plaza, JFK Promenade and the Crossing.

Friday, July 21, 6 - 9 p.m. USA vs. Vietnam, The Crossing at East Cut

Wednesday, July 26, 6 - 9 p.m. USA vs. Netherlands, Embarcadero Plaza

Saturday, Aug. 5, 7 - 9:30 p.m. Golden Gate Park, JFK Promenade at 14th Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 6 - 9 p.m. Quarterfinal, The Crossing at East Cut

You'll find more info at worldcupsf.org.

"Hosting these public watch parties at some of the city's most beloved locations not only brings San Franciscans together, but the fervor that comes with the World Cup always adds another layer of excitement and enthusiasm," San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. "With the recent news that the Bay Area is getting a pro women's soccer team, the Bay FC, this year's Women's World Cup is even more special. Women's soccer is experiencing a major moment!"

