earthquake

5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, USGS says

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit western-central Nevada early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
NEVADA -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit western-central Nevada early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported around 2:24 a.m. about 18 miles north-northwest from Mina.

Mina is more than 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas and about 120 miles south of Reno.

It was not immediately clear if the quake caused any damage or injuries.

Last month, a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit a remote area of western Nevada, and the shaking was felt as far away as California's Central Valley and other parts of the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadaearthquakeusgsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTHQUAKE
5.8 magnitude Central CA quake felt in Bay Area
At least 5 dead after earthquake shakes Mexico
3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Alum Rock
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest: USGS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
Health official expects San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak to double in next 10 days
Golden State Killer: Former cop pleads guilty to murders, rapes
Residents, city leaders and law enforcement consider ways to curb illegal fireworks
Newsom adds Bay Area county to California COVID-19 watch list
4 injured, 1 critically, after car crashes into pedestrians at SF bus stop
Show More
Santa Clara Co. previews new COVID-19 plan
Bay Area bridge traffic back as cities open up, data shows
Hair salons, indoor dining reopens in Marin Co., other struggling businesses told to wait
Telecoms bringing back data caps
This Bay Area city is 'most equipped to respond to roadside bomb'
More TOP STORIES News