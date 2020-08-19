fire

Hennessey Fire: Evacuations ordered in Vacaville as blaze explodes overnight

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Hennessey Fire is moving toward Vacaville and people are being ordered to evacuate after it exploded in size overnight.

Vacaville's fire chief says 4,000 to 4,500 homes are being threatened on the west, northwest side of the city. No buildings have been damaged in the city.

Crews are closely watching the fire as it approaches the south side of the city and Highway 80.

The evacuation orders were issued for Solano County residents west of Blue Ridge Road to Interstate 505 and north of Cherry Glenn Road Highway 128. People on Pleasants Valley Road are also being told to leave. Earlier evacuations were advised for the Quail Canyon, Miller Canyon, Mix Canyon and Gates Canyon areas.

The fire is part of the LNU Lightning Complex, which has burned more than 46,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties and is 0% contained. CAL FIRE says the blazes have destroyed 50 homes and damaged 50

Evacuation Centers have been opened in Vacaville Wednesday morning. The Ulatis Community Center and McBride Community Center have been opened for residents forced to evacuate. Large animals can be take to the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo. And small animals can be dropped off at the Solano County animal shelter on Claybank Road.

Map of Vacaville evacuations



According to CAL FIRE, the Hennessey Fire was caused by lightning as thunderstorms moved through the Bay Area on Monday.
Here are more evacuation orders and warnings due to the LNU Lightning Complex..

Evacuation Order:

  • From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks

  • Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end

  • From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end

  • Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road

  • Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road

  • Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road

  • All of Hennessey Ridge Road

  • Wragg Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort

  • Chiles Pope Valley Road from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road.

  • Highway 121 (Monticello Road) - from Wooden Valley Road to Silverado Trail

  • Pope Valley Road - From Aetna Springs Road to Chiles Pope Valley Road

  • Aetna Springs Road - From Pope Valley to the dead end

  • Butts Canyon Road - from Aetna Springs Road to the Lake County line

  • James Creek Road - from Butts Canyon Road to the dead end



Evacuation Warning:

  • Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area

  • Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock




Crews are also battling a fire near Berryessa Knoxville Road, west of Brooks. The Gamble Incident Fire has burned 10,000 acres and is 0% contained right now.

A total of 460 firefighters are battling the fires burning in Napa County right now.

Evacuation Order:
  • All areas on Berryessa Knoxville Rd from Eastside Rd to Hwy 128 at the intersection of Berryessa Knoxville Rd/Hwy 128 (Turttle Rock Bar)

  • Everything West of Lake Berryessa's water edge o Pope Canyon Rd from Pope Valley Rd to Berressa Knoxville Rd. Inclduing Hardin Rd and Including the Sufi Center

  • The intersection on Butts Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road to all all of Berryessa Estates Sub Division.


Evacuation Warning:
Butts Canyon Rd from the Lake County line to James Creek.

Those seeking shelter options can visit the Napa County's evacuation shelter at the Crosswalk Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

