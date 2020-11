The town of Brisbane will hold a virtual flag raising on Wednesday.

Walnut Creek has a virtual recognition ceremony.

Mare Island Naval Cemetery in Vallejo, the Bay Area's oldest Naval cemetery and final resting place of sailors, soldiers and their loved ones, will hold a rededication ceremony.

Petaluma's huge annual parade has been replaced with a small procession to honor local vets. Organizers are hoping someone will livestream the event, starting Wednesday at 11:11 a.m.

San Francisco City Hall will be lit up Wednesday night in red, white and blue lights, starting at dusk.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several Veterans Day events are planned around the Bay Area to honor the country's men and women who have served.Many events have been forced to go virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic , as a way to thank those who have fought for the country.