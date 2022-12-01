Video shows man riding on outside of moving VTA train in San Jose

V-T-A is investigating an incident in which a man was caught on camera hitching a ride on the outside of a train going through San Jose, Calif.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- On Tuesday morning, a man was caught on video riding on the outside of a VTA train. The woman who recorded the video was driving through San Jose on Highway 85 and says the man even noticed that he was being recorded.

"We ended up getting a little closer to him. He looked at us, he smiled, he waved and then just, you know, went off on his day. We get a little more closer to the front of the train, trying to let the guy know, 'Hey, you know something's going on back there.' It looked like he noticed already that someone was back there, so, he was turning his head," says Jessica Gomez, the witness that pulled out her phone to record once she spotted the man.

While VTA is aware of what happened, they took to social media to warn people that this is not only dangerous but also illegal. The incident is currently being investigated.

