San Jose mass shooting: Dramatic radio recordings capture killer stalking VTA employees

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- Dramatic recordings have been released by the VTA as a gunman stalked and killed his coworkers at the Guadalupe facility in San Jose.What's remarkable given the circumstances is how calm people were during the incident.WOMAN: Hi communications.MAN: Michelle we have, we have shots fired in building B at Guadalupe.WOMAN: Guadalupe.MAN: Guadalupe yard right here on First and Younger.WOMAN: Yeah? MAN: I'm sorry Younger and San Pedro.WOMAN: Okay. How many, what happened?MAN: that's all we have right now. Building B. Shots were fired.Three minutes later as the shooting is going, we have two more calls.One appears to be from a man who works security. He is told to stay away but can be clearly heard saying he is coming in because he is armed.MAN 1: Rail control, Walter.MAN 2: Walter, 7-7-2 track department.MAN 1: Who's this?MAN 2: 7-7-2. Track.MAN 1: 7-7-2 What's going on man?MAN 2: Yeah I don't know if anyone reported to you, we think there's a possible shooting right here, building, building B.MAN 1: Yeah where you at, you need to shelter-in-place, hide, whatever you've gotta do. MAN 2: We're outside by the regular, I've got a couple guys with me by the regulators.MAN 1: Okay. Go ahead and just stay clear man we've got county rolling all that good stuff. Just be safe.MAN 1: Rail this is Travis.MAN 2: Hey Travis this S-8-5 I'm about to pull into the yard now.MAN 1: Don't pull in. There's somebody shooting a gun, there's 10 to 15 shots, so just remain at a safe location. Don't let nobody inside here so stay on the outside.MAN 2: Hey sorry is there an active shooter in the yard?MAN 1: Yes.MAN 2: Cause I'm coming in the yard I'm armed.Literally one minute later, there is this chilling audio. You will hear two gunshots.Train 31 0-C-C... (gunshots) train 31.S-85! S-85 Somebody's shooting right outside the door, upstairs.