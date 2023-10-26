Walt Disney Animation Studios' 'Wish' is coming to theaters for early access screenings

Walt Disney Animation Studios' 'Wish' will be available for early access screenings in 750 U.S. theaters starting November 18.

The all-new musical comedy will hit theaters November 18, ahead of its November 22 U.S. opening.

LOS ANGELES -- It's exactly what we wished for!

Walt Disney Animation Studios' all-new musical comedy "Wish" is coming to theaters for early access screenings.

"Wish" will hit 750 U.S. theaters at 4 p.m. local time, starting November 18, ahead of its November 22 release.

Tickets are available here for early access screenings.

"We are so grateful to the fans who've shown up to the theaters time and again-to be able to give moviegoers a chance to experience it early is a wish come true for every person in our studio who helped bring 'Wish' to life," said Jennifer Lee, Disney Animation's chief creative officer.

The new movie is a celebration of the Walt Disney Company's 100-year history, with nods to the studio's renowned legacy.

The film stars Ariana DeBose as Asha, a sharp-witted idealist who makes one of the most powerful wishes in existence; Chris Pine as Magnifico, the ruler of the magical kingdom of Rosas; and Alan Tudykas as Valentino, Asha's favorite baby goat.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Animation Studios and this ABC station.

