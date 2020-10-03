Golden State Warriors

'Such a great organization': Warriors Community Foundation making impact in Bay Area classrooms

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the new world of distance learning, Malcom X Academy teacher Codion Isom starts his day a little differently than normal.

"Converting from physical in classroom to distance learning, it was tough at first. Trying to help parents maneuver on networks and how to get on the zooms, it was hectic," said Isom.

"Mr. C," as he's known, is a product of the "Man the Bay" program through the Urban Ed Academy with the goal of increasing teachers of color. Since 2014, the Warriors Community Foundation has donated more than $300,000 to the Urban Ed Academy while adopting Malcom X Academy, dedicating time and resources to the school in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood.



RELATED: Paralyzed East Bay Golden State Warriors fan inspires his community and his favorite team

"Malcom X was so important to me personally because the lowest achieving group we found were African-American males," said Warriors Community Foundation President Nicole Lacob. "Our foundation, we want to make a difference. Urban Ed was a natural partner in that because they felt the same way we did and we've been doing multiple programs with Malcom X and the Willie Brown school which is the middle school it feeds in to."

When asked about the impact the Warriors are making for his school and the entire Bay Area, Isom was thrilled that the franchise followed through on their promises and put in the work.

"Such a great organization, this is actually my sweater from the Warriors. I am a big Warriors fan, how can you not be? Just being involved in the community that they are in. Not every organization is like that, able to give back to their community and say hey we are doing the work," said Isom.

RELATED: Coronavirus caring: Warriors donate meals to healthcare heroes in San Francisco



"For the students, representation matters for them to be able to see someone that looks like themselves, there are a number of benefits that come from that," added Lacob.

The Warriors have donated more than $22.5 million dollars to Bay Area organizations since the new ownership group of Joe Lacob and Peter Guber took over.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscoeducationnbagolden state warriorscommunitycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chase Center kicks off first public event
Warriors donate meals to healthcare heroes in SF
Paralyzed Dubs fan inspires community and the Warriors
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors president discusses future of Chase Center arena
Warriors' Steve Kerr reacts to Breonna Taylor decision: VIDEO
Ja Morant, Zion Williamson headline NBA's All-Rookie First Team
Shaun Livingston returns to Golden State Warriors in front-office role
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman concerned about COVID-19 after sitting near Trump at debate
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis not a surprise to some Bay Area lawmakers
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, arrives at military hospital
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Family heartbroken after 91-year-old home destroyed in Glass Fire
Marin Co. residents confused by fire emergency alert
Show More
Santa Cruz Co. camp destroyed in wildfire asks for community's help to rebuild
'You can cut it with a knife': Thick smoke keeping Bay Area cooler
Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
Bay Area food banks remove letter from Trump found in donations
Airbnb bans Halloween night stays to discourage parties
More TOP STORIES News