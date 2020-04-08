Coronavirus California

Coronavirus caring: Warriors donate meals to healthcare heroes in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are a championship organization on and off the court.

The franchise proved that once again on Tuesday, as they delivered lunches to healthcare workers in San Francisco on World Health Day.

RELATED: Warriors' Stephen Curry shares PSA about COVID-19 safety

The team along with Warriors consultant Zaza Pachulia organized a delivery of 70 meals from Alicia's Tamales Los Mayas in Hayward to doctors and nurses in San Francisco this afternoon.



"They are true heroes. First responders, they sacrifice so much. We totally understand and this is a little love and this is a message we are thankful all of us," said Pachulia.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Bay Area athletes learn to adapt to life away from sports

The efforts aided both small business and heroes on the front lines.

Seventy plates of tamales meals with rice, beans and salad, two tamales per plate, for a grand total of 140 tamales which were delivered today.


"They are doing so much, they are sacrificing their health and their time. They are working so hard and working 24/7, sometimes when they get a moment they fall asleep at their desk or chair. I can't imagine what they are going through and I'm truly thankful," said Pachulia.



