Oakland's 'Warriors House' super fan owner has passed, leaving his dogs in need of new home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The man behind Oakland's famous "Warriors House" has died.

Now, There's a group trying to save the home and the man's two dogs he left behind.

Lloyd Canamore's home was decked out in blue and gold with all sorts of Warriors memorabilia.

His super fan status entered the spotlight as the Dubs dynasty took off.

Canamore nearly lost the home because of a reverse mortgage his mother took out.

He passed away late last month.

Now Oakland Animal Services is desperately trying to find homes for his dogs Baby and Rambo -- you can check them out at its shelter.

