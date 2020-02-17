bay area life

Washington Hospital brings awareness to heart disease prevention

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Washington Hospital Healthcare System makes it their mission to provide advanced medical services, research, and education to improve and maintain the health status of their patients.

Washington Hospital continues to deliver numerous specialized programs and clinical services including neuroscience, orthopedics, cancer care, and much more. In this episode, learn the warning signs for heart disease, as well as prevention.

Located in Fremont, California, Washington Hospital has delivered leading healthcare services to patients since 1958.

The health professionals at Washington Hospital are dedicated to the patient-first ethic by offering the highest quality care to individuals in need of medical attention.

Address:
Washington Hospital Healthcare System

2000 Mowry Ave
Fremont, CA 94538

See Washington Hospital Healthcare System's website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfremonthospitalbay area lifeheart attackheart diseaseheart health
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Bridge toll to remain at $6 all day, everyday amid COVID-19 pandemic
Shoulder problems? Read this
All about Sting's 'The Last Ship'
Tahoe days, Hard Rock nights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News