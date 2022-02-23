I-5

I-5 at Grapevine closed in both directions due to snow storm

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

I-5 at Grapevine closed in both directions due to snow

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol has closed both directions of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine as a storm brought snow to the pass.

Officers began pacing around 3 a.m., but shortly after 6:30 a.m. the pass was closed.

CHP officials say there had been several crashes in the area and drivers should expect delays. State Route 166 was still open as a detour.

Authorities have also closed State Route 58 over Tehachapi in both directions due to snow and ice.

"The weather can change up here really quick," says CHP Officer DC Williams. "This is a unique area, so just be prepared for the unexpected."
Williams says every warning serves a purpose, keeping drivers safe.

VIDEO: Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
EMBED More News Videos

The Bay Area was blanketed with hail, snow and rain Tuesday evening as a chilly winter storm moved through the region.



Monday morning, the department tweeted about the chance of a closure and since then have been monitoring the weather constantly.

Kevin Paschall says he's been stuck in closures before, so he was prepared and hit the read early in hopes of avoiding a long commute and was still prepared.

"I looked up the apps and saw the potential closure, so I left early," he said.

Truckers like Luis Frontado drive from Los Angeles to Visalia daily.
He's been a truck driver for over 20 years and says being prepared and patient is his best piece of advice.

EMBED More News Videos

No one wants to get stuck on the Grapevine when making their way north or south on I-5, but during this chilly time of year, closures can happen at any time.



"It's challenging," he said. "Every day is different and you have to be prepared for anything that happens on the road. Being safe is my first concern -- not just for myself but the general public as well."

Officer Williams says he cannot express enough the importance of taking every warning seriously.

"Make sure you are driving at a safe speed," he said. "Make sure you follow at a safe distance so if it's raining and it turns into snow, you can react. Make sure you have a kit with water, blanket, snacks, and patience because of things go bad, traffic can back up real quick."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcaliforniasouthern californiachptraveli 5snowweatherroad closuretraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-5
I-5 at Grapevine reopening, expect delays, CHP says
California serial killer known as 'I-5 Strangler' killed in prison
I-5 at Grapevine reopened, CA preps for Atmospheric River
I-5 at Grapevine remains closed due to heavy snow, Caltrans says
TOP STORIES
Hail storm turns Bay Area into winter wonderland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Ukraine to declare nationwide state of emergency
SF judge throws out plea deals for 3 NorCal militia members
Homeless grateful but concerned over Santa Rosa warming shelters
1 killed, 3 critical after fire on SF freeway overpass
16-year-old found dead in SF alley identified
Show More
COVID updates: 3 Bay Area counties improve to 'moderate' levels
EXCLUSIVE: Investigators explain how they solved 25-year-old cold case
'Full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside SJ home, 3 arrested
Biden, Newsom pledge $35M in lithium production in CA
Twins born on 'Twosday' at Stanford Children's Health
More TOP STORIES News