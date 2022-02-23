winter storm

Winter storm brings rain, hail and snow to drought-stricken Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A much-needed winter storm moved through the drought-stricken Bay Area Tuesday evening leaving parts of the region looking like a winter wonderland.

ABC7 News was flooded with videos from Novato to San Ramon showing hail covering the ground in a layer of white.

RELATED: Fluctuating Bay Area weather pattern creating concern for East Bay winery

A hail and wind advisory was issued around 4 p.m. for the areas of Dublin, Livermore, San Ramon, and Danville, the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote on Twitter.

Mt. Diablo and Mt. Hamilton also received their fair share of snow. SKY7 flew over the area which looked more reminiscent of mountain tops in the Sierra Nevada than those in the Bay Area.



Monday night, downtown San Francisco recorded 0.01 inch (0.03 centimeter) ending a 44-day streak of zero precipitation.

Although the storm is slowly headed out of the Bay Area, it's also leaving behind chilly temperatures.

A freeze warning for much of the Bay Area will go into effect beginning at 2 a.m. Tuesday and running through Friday, weather service officials said.

