SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Rain, rain and more rain! If you are wondering how much rain we've received this month ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says you may find the answer startling.
Eighteen trillion gallons of water have fallen in California in February, according to the National Weather Service. And the month isn't over yet.
"Let me put this into perspective, "said Nicco. "Eighteen trillion gallons of water is equivalent to 27 million Olympic-sized pools or 45 percent the total volume of Lake Tahoe."
Q: How much water has fallen in California so far this month?— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 17, 2019
A: Given the ~6.38" spatial mean observed precip across the state with an area of 163,696 sq mi...
~18 trillion gallons of water =
~27 million Olympic-sized pools =
~45% the total volume of Lake Tahoe. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/eq3C1ztb0x
You want to be ever more impressed?
"If you weighed all that water it would come out to 150 trillion pounds of water. That's a lot of weight," said Nicco.
Enjoy the sunshine Monday and Tuesday.
"We have another chance of rain on Wednesday," said Nicco.
Only 1 chance of rain this week but cooler than average. #BayArea https://t.co/EGiz2Mkhcf pic.twitter.com/nSyZBOZRG5— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 18, 2019