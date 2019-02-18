STORM

February storms soak California with 18 trillion gallons of water

EMBED </>More Videos

If you are wondering how much rain we've received this month, ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says you may find the answer startling. (National Weather Service)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rain, rain and more rain! If you are wondering how much rain we've received this month ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says you may find the answer startling.

RELATED: Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought

Eighteen trillion gallons of water have fallen in California in February, according to the National Weather Service. And the month isn't over yet.

"Let me put this into perspective, "said Nicco. "Eighteen trillion gallons of water is equivalent to 27 million Olympic-sized pools or 45 percent the total volume of Lake Tahoe."


You want to be ever more impressed?

"If you weighed all that water it would come out to 150 trillion pounds of water. That's a lot of weight," said Nicco.

VIDEO: February storm dumps snow on Sierra-at-Tahoe

Enjoy the sunshine Monday and Tuesday.

"We have another chance of rain on Wednesday," said Nicco.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainwatersnowstormweather recordcaliforniaforecastbay areau.s. & worldNorthern CaliforniaSan JoseSanta RosaFremontOaklandSanta CruzSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents speak out about Sausalito mudslide at city council meeting
Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide
Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
More storm
WEATHER
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area
Sierra ski resorts get up to nine feet of snow from storms
The Sierra is getting lots of new snow, here's when you should go
More Weather
Top Stories
Tesla employee injured after fiery Model X crash in Fremont
SF Giants' Bruce Bochy to retire after 2019 season
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: Tesla driver survives fiery Model X crash in Fremont
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
Work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge starts Monday night
EXCLUSIVE: Adopted woman finds relative in Bay Area after 17-year search
Show More
Lucky foods for Lunar New Year
Armed suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. deputy
Former Pres. Obama in Oakland for My Brother's Keeper event
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
I-5 over the Grapevine now open
More News