2019 has been a year full of rain so far

We are only 70 days into the year and so far more than half of 2019 has featured rain across the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are only 70 days into the year and, so far, more than half of 2019 has featured rain across the Bay Area.

San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose have seen 38, 44 and 47 days respectively of wet weather.

Although San Jose has seen more rainy days, on the days they did see showers, it was lighter than San Francisco and Oakland.

Several days San Jose only recorded a "trace" amount of rainfall. March has been off to a wet start as well.



The past 10 of 11 days have seen storms.

March 11 is the first day all month that we have not been dealing with rain.

As we look toward the future, the next seven days look completely dry across the Bay Area.

weathersan franciscooaklandsan josestormrain
