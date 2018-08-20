SMOKE

Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area through Tuesday

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert through Tuesday this week. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert through Tuesday this week.

Satellite imagery over the Bay Area continues to show smoke from the Mendocino Complex Fire drifting south and creating a haze in our atmosphere that is most noticeable in the afternoon.

Air quality across the entire region is moderate Monday, meaning those with respiratory issues should limit their outdoor activity.

By Tuesday, onshore winds will develop which help to blow smoke out of the Bay Area and will result in better Air Quality for much of the week ahead.

