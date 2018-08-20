SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert through Tuesday this week.
RELATED: Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast
Satellite imagery over the Bay Area continues to show smoke from the Mendocino Complex Fire drifting south and creating a haze in our atmosphere that is most noticeable in the afternoon.
Air quality across the entire region is moderate Monday, meaning those with respiratory issues should limit their outdoor activity.
RELATED: Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
By Tuesday, onshore winds will develop which help to blow smoke out of the Bay Area and will result in better Air Quality for much of the week ahead.
Get the latest on wildfires across California here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster