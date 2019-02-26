STORM

Brunt of storm slams North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents living in the North Bay are bracing for the worst of this storm that has been pounding the Bay Area.

A Flood Warning has been extended until 11 a.m. Sonoma County, where nearly all the creeks are flooding early this morning. The most severe flooding is at Willow Brook.

A Flood Warning has also been issued for the Napa River near St. Helena until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage tonight.

A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.

