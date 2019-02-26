Brunt of storm slams North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Residents living in the North Bay are bracing for the worst of this storm that has been pounding the Bay Area.
A Flood Warning has been extended until 11 a.m. Sonoma County, where nearly all the creeks are flooding early this morning. The most severe flooding is at Willow Brook.
The Areal Flood Warning for Sonoma County has been extended until 11 am PST. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades.#cawx pic.twitter.com/eli53A5Yj9— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 26, 2019
A Flood Warning has also been issued for the Napa River near St. Helena until further notice. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage tonight.
A Flood Watch will remain in effect in the North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.
