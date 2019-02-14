STORM

Russian River expected to flood overnight, some Sonoma County residents advised to evacuate

County of Sonoma

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. --
All residents living on the Russian River and its tributaries are advised to evacuate, the County of Sonoma announced Thursday.

Officials say the Flood Forecast Center predicts the Russian River will crest at 36 feet at 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The river is predicted to return below flood stage at 10:00 p.m. on Friday.

RELATED: 'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads

"If you live in a low lying area along the Russian River, consider moving to higher ground for your safety," county officials said.

To check if you live in the evacuation area, check the interactive map at socoPSA.org.

RELATED: Bay Area schools closed due to weather, power outages

If you choose to evacuate, remember to bring essential items such as medications, cell phones, chargers, and pets with you.

"Use caution. Be aware of flooded areas and roads. Turn Around, Don't Drown," officials warn.

Instructions from the County of Sonoma:

If you live in a low lying area along the Russian River, consider moving to higher ground for your safety. To determine if your home is going to be affected, please see the interactive map at socoPSA.org.
Address/Location
Sonoma County Sheriff's Office
2796 Ventura Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Contact
Emergency: 9-1-1
Non-emergencies: 707-565-2650

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormfloodingsonoma countyrainsevere weather
STORM
Neighbors feel lucky to be alive after Sausalito mudslide
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
More storm
WEATHER
Neighbors feel lucky to be alive after Sausalito mudslide
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: Valentine's Day rainbow brightens stormy Bay Area skies
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's firefall
Before and after images of Sausalito mudslide
Pres. Trump to sign bill averting shutdown, declare national emergency
Bye Bye, Dry! Bay Area officially out of drought
Show More
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant in CA caught on camera
Florida man caught on camera licking doorbell
VIDEO: Big rig helps push car trapped in Oakland floodwaters
Massive mudslide tears through Sausalito neighborhood
VIDEO: House slides down hillside in Sausalito neighborhood
More News