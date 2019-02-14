RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

All residents living on the Russian River and its tributaries are advised to evacuate, the County of Sonoma announced Thursday.Officials say the Flood Forecast Center predicts the Russian River will crest at 36 feet at 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.The river is predicted to return below flood stage at 10:00 p.m. on Friday."If you live in a low lying area along the Russian River, consider moving to higher ground for your safety," county officials said.To check if you live in the evacuation area, check the interactive map. If you choose to evacuate, remember to bring essential items such as medications, cell phones, chargers, and pets with you."Use caution. Be aware of flooded areas and roads. Turn Around, Don't Drown," officials warn.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office
2796 Ventura Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Emergency: 9-1-1
Non-emergencies: 707-565-2650