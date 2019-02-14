SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. --All residents living on the Russian River and its tributaries are advised to evacuate, the County of Sonoma announced Thursday.
Officials say the Flood Forecast Center predicts the Russian River will crest at 36 feet at 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.
The river is predicted to return below flood stage at 10:00 p.m. on Friday.
RELATED: 'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
"If you live in a low lying area along the Russian River, consider moving to higher ground for your safety," county officials said.
To check if you live in the evacuation area, check the interactive map at socoPSA.org.
RELATED: Bay Area schools closed due to weather, power outages
If you choose to evacuate, remember to bring essential items such as medications, cell phones, chargers, and pets with you.
"Use caution. Be aware of flooded areas and roads. Turn Around, Don't Drown," officials warn.
Instructions from the County of Sonoma:
If you live in a low lying area along the Russian River, consider moving to higher ground for your safety. To determine if your home is going to be affected, please see the interactive map at socoPSA.org.
Address/Location
Sonoma County Sheriff's Office
2796 Ventura Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Contact
Emergency: 9-1-1
Non-emergencies: 707-565-2650
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- VIDEO: A rare sight in the Bay Area - snow-covered hillsides and mountains!
- Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
- Fresh snowfall on Mount Diablo captivates Bay Area snow seekers