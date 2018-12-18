High Surf Advisory in effect for Bay Area coastline

WEATHER

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
A High Surf Warning in the Bay Area has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory, but big waves are expected to continue through the day.

Yesterday, some surfers saw this as an opportunity. Some surfers said they saw some 50-foot waves at Maverick's Beach near Half Moon Bay.

The warning is to stay off the beaches when the waves are this big, but plenty of people came to check out the show.

"I think there's something visceral about seeing the waves, something that's common to all human beings that draws us to the water and feel the awesome force of nature especially on a spectacle like this," said Nabeel Saeed, San Leandro resident.

The beaches are open in the Bay Area, but officials are sending out intense warnings.


The High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

