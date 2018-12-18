High Surf Advisory in effect for Bay Area coastline

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --A High Surf Warning in the Bay Area has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory, but big waves are expected to continue through the day.
Yesterday, some surfers saw this as an opportunity. Some surfers said they saw some 50-foot waves at Maverick's Beach near Half Moon Bay.
RELATED: What it's like to wipe out on a 50-foot wave at Mavericks in Half Moon Bay
The warning is to stay off the beaches when the waves are this big, but plenty of people came to check out the show.
"I think there's something visceral about seeing the waves, something that's common to all human beings that draws us to the water and feel the awesome force of nature especially on a spectacle like this," said Nabeel Saeed, San Leandro resident.
RELATED: Watch your local AccuWeather forecast
The beaches are open in the Bay Area, but officials are sending out intense warnings.
Don’t make the beach your grave. Constantly watch the ocean for changes in wave patterns and NEVER TURN YOUR BACK TO THE OCEAN! #CAsurf pic.twitter.com/mOmvextK1M— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 17, 2018
The High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until 5 p.m.
See more photos, stories and videos on the weather.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!