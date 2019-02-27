STORM

LIVE: SKY7 over flooding in North Bay

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
All roads in and out of Guerneville are closed due to flooding, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.


Officials are expecting the Russian River to hit 46 feet, the highest since 1997. People who decided to stay are expected to be trapped in there for days.

RELATED: Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County

Evacuation orders are in effect for two dozen communities near the Russian River and the county has set up two evacuation centers to accept evacuees.

Large buses were brought in to move as many as 100 hundred people.

RELATED: Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville

For the first time, the county is evacuating its cold weather shelter and moving the homeless and anyone who needs extra help to the Santa Rosa Pavilion.

See a full list of impacted areas below:
  • Asti

  • Bailhache

  • Chianti

  • Guerneville

  • Guernewood

  • Guernewood Park

  • Hacienda

  • Jenner

  • Jimtown

  • Korbel

  • Lytton

  • Northwood

  • Northwood Lodge

  • Rio Dell

  • Rolands

  • Sheridan

  • Duncans Mills

  • El Bonita

  • Mirabel Heights

  • Mirabel Park

  • Monte Rio

  • Montesano

  • Summerhome Park

  • Vacation Beach

  • Wilson Grove


There will be shelters located at:
  • Sebastopol Center for the Arts at 282 S High St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019

  • Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 starting at 5:00 PM on February 26, 2019


Officials say there will be a free shuttle running from the Guerneville Veterans War Memorial at 16320 Church St, Guerneville, CA 95446 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019.

For more information go here or call 707-565-3856.

RELATED: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherstormstorm damagefloodingrainsonoma countyGuernevilleHealdsburg
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Hwy 37, Hwy 12 closed due to roadway flooding
Flooding, reports of mudslide in Cazadero
Santa Rosa breaks rain record
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
More storm
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Flood Warnings remain in effect
Flooding, reports of mudslide in Cazadero
Santa Rosa breaks rain record
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
More Weather
Top Stories
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
Trump, Kim open second nuclear summit with handshake, smiles
Accuweather Forecast: Flood Warnings remain in effect
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
READ: Cohen's full testimony
Hwy 37, Hwy 12 closed due to roadway flooding
Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
Show More
Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
Flooding, reports of mudslide in Cazadero
Santa Rosa breaks rain record
Oakland Unified officials say they are losing $1-million per day during strike
More News