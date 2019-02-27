LIVE: SKY7 over flooding in North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --All roads in and out of Guerneville are closed due to flooding, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Guerneville is land locked. You cannot get into or out of town. All roads leading to the community are flooded.— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) February 27, 2019
Officials are expecting the Russian River to hit 46 feet, the highest since 1997. People who decided to stay are expected to be trapped in there for days.
RELATED: Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County
Evacuation orders are in effect for two dozen communities near the Russian River and the county has set up two evacuation centers to accept evacuees.
Large buses were brought in to move as many as 100 hundred people.
RELATED: Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
For the first time, the county is evacuating its cold weather shelter and moving the homeless and anyone who needs extra help to the Santa Rosa Pavilion.
See a full list of impacted areas below:
- Asti
- Bailhache
- Chianti
- Guerneville
- Guernewood
- Guernewood Park
- Hacienda
- Jenner
- Jimtown
- Korbel
- Lytton
- Northwood
- Northwood Lodge
- Rio Dell
- Rolands
- Sheridan
- Duncans Mills
- El Bonita
- Mirabel Heights
- Mirabel Park
- Monte Rio
- Montesano
- Summerhome Park
- Vacation Beach
- Wilson Grove
There will be shelters located at:
- Sebastopol Center for the Arts at 282 S High St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 starting at 5:00 PM on February 26, 2019
Officials say there will be a free shuttle running from the Guerneville Veterans War Memorial at 16320 Church St, Guerneville, CA 95446 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019.
For more information go here or call 707-565-3856.
RELATED: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!