More May rainfall in the Bay Area? We might just be getting started

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A May rainstorm is not uncommon for the Bay Area, but a rainy Memorial Day weekend is -- it hasn't happened in 26 years.

But this year could be different.

New long-range weather models for the 3-day weekend show that rain chances are heightened with a 30 percent-40 percent chance of storms across California.

That doesn't mean it's time to cancel the barbecue. ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma explains a lot can happen between now and then.

Recently the Bay area has seen a decent amount of May rain.

Measurable amounts fell in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Historically, San Francisco sees an average of about 0.7 inches of May rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The wettest Mays in the Bay Area range from 3"-5" of total rain.

The Bay Area has seen rain even later than Memorial Day.

San Francisco saw a rainstorm back in July of 2014.

