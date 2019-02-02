STORM

North Bay officials close Park and Ride as emergency weather shelters open

A strong storm is prompting officials in the North Bay to take precautions. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials in the North Bay have closed the Manzanita Park and Ride in Mill Valley, an area that sees plenty of flooding during storms.

The Marin County Health and Wellness campus in San Rafael set up a severe weather emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness.
RELATED: Back-to-back storms expected to bring 6 days of rain to Bay Area

The shelter has food and space for 80 people to sleep.

"People can check in as the storm is present in the areas they may be inhabiting. In the creeks and rivers and such. They'll be asked to leave by 6:30 in the morning. They'll be a shuttle taking them to breakfast if they like or leaving on their own," Maxwell Church with Homeward Bound of Marin said.

RELATED: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

Marin County is urging residents to sign up for Alert Marin and Nixle to make sure you get texts or calls with critical information during the storm.

Officials expect strong winds to knock down trees and power lines throughout the county.

