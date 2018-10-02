Roof collapses at store during morning rainstorm in San Rafael

Capt. Chris Cooper briefsus on roof collapse in San Rafael pic.twitter.com/j5INT9YcwI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 2, 2018

The San Rafael Fire Department is on the scene of a partial roof collapse at the HomeGoods Store at NorthGate Mall.There were employees inside at the time of the collapse. They heard a loud sound and saw some ceiling tiles fall and then ran out of the building. The San Rafael Fire Department said no one was hurt. Firefighters are working with City Building and Safety personnel to evaluate the structure.This collapse happened near the entrance of the store. Fortunately, the building was not open at the time."We believe at this point it was weather related but we are still investigating," said San Rafael Fire Capt. Chris Cooper.