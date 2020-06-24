Coronavirus California

New COVID-19 cases in California rise 69% in 2 days, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a stunning view of the surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a Wednesday morning press conference.

The governor shared the number of new COVID-19 cases in California: from 4,230 on Sunday, to 5,019 on Monday and 7,149 on Tuesday. That's a 69% increase in new cases in just two days.

"We've seen a lot of those numbers are reflected in increases in the Bay Area," Newsom said. "That's part of the state that's moved last into this new phase. They have moved more slowly and now have experienced an increase in the last number of days. It's Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo." Los Angeles, Kings, Imperial, Riverside and San Bernardino counties also remain areas of concern, he said.



That increase isn't just attributable to a rise in testing, the governor said. The positivity rate, or the percentage of those being tested that come back positive for COVID-19, has also gone up from 4.6% a week ago to 5.1%.

"Each decimal point is profoundly impactful," Newsom said.

Even more serious is the trend when it comes to hospitalizations. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has gone up 29% in just two weeks, from 3,177 to 4,095.

ICU hospitalizations are also on the rise: 18% in 14 days.

Even with that jump, Newsom emphasized hospitals around the state still have adequate capacity and more than 11,000 ventilators to treat the most sick patients.

The governor admonished Californians for breaking from social distancing guidelines.

"I understand that we're all human," he said. "I deeply recognize that I have four children, and we are now moving past distance learning into the summer months. There's a deep desire for our children to have playdates ... to go back to some well semblance of normalcy, or you haven't seen your cousins, your aunts, your uncles, someone's birthday may come up and you may invite them over. Now all of a sudden you're mixing not in the same family or household.

"What's the point of bringing everyone together, if you can't honestly look them in the eye and say, 'I love you so much that I'm looking out for you?'"



He reminded people to wear a mask when around others, continue physical distancing and move activities outdoors, when possible.

"There is a sense that a lot of young people are, well, you're young, and so you feel a little bit more invincible. But respectfully, often that can be a selfish mindset.'"

