What happens to $50,000 reward in 'Golden State Killer' case?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --Now that the suspected "Golden State Killer" is under arrest. Who gets the reward money?
The FBI announced a $50,000 reward in 2016 for the arrest and conviction of Joseph James DeAngelo the man suspected of being the elusive "Golden State Killer."
VIDEO: 'Golden State Killer' suspect to be arraigned on Friday
Authorities say DNA linked the ex-cop to the crimes. The question now is what led officials to DeAngelo in the first place. Was it a tip? "I think those answers will be filled in over time," Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said on Good Morning America on Thursday.
VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
She says the break in the case and the arrest came together during the past six days. "This is like lightning speed," Schubert said. "Everything is still an active investigation."
The "Golden State Killer" was one of California's most prolific serial killers and rapists in the 1970s and 1980s who is allegedly responsible for at least 12 murders and upwards of 50 rapes, plus more than 100 burglaries.
Click here for information about the reward.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
"DNA is a silent witness to the truth." Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert joins us to speak about the arrest made in the "Golden State Killer" case: https://t.co/9RPrsFsc7p pic.twitter.com/MnYs4uihbI— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 26, 2018