Monterey Bay Aquarium set to reopen in July with new rules

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Monterey Bay Aquarium will reopen next month after closing in March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, aquarium officials announced Monday.

The aquarium will reopen to the general public on July 13 after member and donor events starting July 9, and ticket sales will begin online July 1.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed in March to limit the spread of COVID-19 but have live cams streaming the goings-on of various animals during the closure.

The reopening next month will bring changes for visitors, with less people allowed in the building at a time, a face covering requirement, and one-way paths through galleries, among other COVID-19-related alterations.

The aquarium will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with entry time slots every half-hour.

"Social media and our online experiences have allowed us to stay connected with people virtually, but there is no substitute for connecting with favorite exhibits and animals in real life," aquarium executive director Julie Packard said in a news release.

"People can expect an outstanding experience that puts the well-being of our guests, staff and volunteers front and center," Packard said.

Click here for more information on ticket reservations.

