Coronavirus

95 percent of San Francisco retail businesses to open Monday for curbside, delivery sales, mayor says

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly all retail businesses in San Francisco will reopen Monday for curbside pickup and delivery sales, Mayor London Breed announced during a Wednesday press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

This accounts for 95 percent of San Francisco retail businesses, Breed said.

The announcement does not apply to malls.

Manufacturing can resume as well, but with modifications, the mayor said.

This news comes as hospitalizations in San Francisco remain flat amid the coronavirus crisis.

REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA

"This is a meaningful step on the gradual path to the new normal," said Grant Colfax, San Francisco's public health director.

Both Colfax and Breed said this is "good news" for San Francisco.

"It means our city is doing better," Colfax said.

The health director said he is thankful for residents' efforts throughout the pandemic and shelter-in-place order.

"San Francisco, I can't thank you enough for your steadfast courage and dedication to the health of the entire community," Colfax said.

RELATED: CA superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools

As of Wednesday, there are 1,994 cases of coronavirus in San Francisco. Seventy patients remain hospitalized and 35 San Franciscans have died of the virus to date.

During Wednesday's press conference the mayor addressed the significant economic impact San Francisco is facing because of the pandemic.

The city is facing a $1.7 billion deficit and must close a $250 million shortfall in the current year, according to the city.

On Monday, the mayor discussed San Francisco's reopening and transition into Gov. Gavin Newsom's "Phase 2," which has allowed non-essential businesses to reopen and some manufacturing to resume operation in California.

San Francisco implemented stricter orders than the state - but will transition into reopening businesses on Monday.

REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA

Gov. Newsom detailed reopening requirements for dine-in restaurants and shopping malls on Tuesday, but so far, only 12 California counties have the green light to move forward with reopening.

Those counties are: Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sutter Tuolumne and Yuba counties.

Once open for dining in, restaurants will have to follow strict precautions outlined by the state.

In terms of reopening San Francisco restaurants for dine-in, Colfax said "Monday, the 18th, is a big step in that direction," but there is no timeline yet.

Last week, Breed said some businesses in San Francisco, like bookstores and florists, could open as soon as next Monday, but that was dependent on hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases in the city.

PHASE 3: Gov. Newsom teases next stage of reopening California businesses is closer than we thought

Thanks to the steady number of hospitalizations, the majority of San Francisco retail businesses will reopen for curbside and delivery on Monday.
The reopening of restaurants and shopping malls in San Francisco has moved much slower than other rural parts of the California.

Director of Public Health Grant Colfax outlined five guidelines earlier this week for San Francisco businesses to reopen:

1. Create a health and safety plan

2. Ensure face coverings and safe social distancing in the workplace

3. Provide proper cleaning materials such as handwashing stations, hand sanitizers and wipes

4. Protect customers by marking social distancing marks

5. Limit handling of produce by customers and ending all self-service foods and drinks

San Francisco health and city officials urge residents to practice social distancing, wear face coverings and get tested for the virus if you work outside.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiamallcoronaviruslondon breedhealth carerestaurantcovid 19 pandemicsan francisco countycovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Fed chair warns of long lasting recession from pandemic
Another upstate NY region can start gradual reopening
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
Coronavirus News 3 p.m.: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
California superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools
Where did COVID-19 come from?
Why your grocery bill may be higher than usual
Revised CA budget will include more to fight wildfires, power shutoffs, Newsom announces
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus live updates: Front-line health care workers honored in Novato
Mom warns parents after 9-year-old gets illness tied to COVID-19
Woman mauled to death by French bulldog, coroner says
Walmart and Sam's Club workers to get 2nd round of cash bonuses
More TOP STORIES News