Storm to soak Bay Area Wednesday, Thursday before another long stretch of dry weather

"The storm door is still open. What a system we had over the weekend and now I'm tracking another one," said Nicco. "So, keep the umbrella's handy."
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will get hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale on Wednesday, followed by more rain on Thursday.
"We will start with some light rain on Wednesday and then some heavier rain as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday morning," said Nicco.
On Wednesday, the storm is expected to drench the The North Bay first around 2 p.m., while the rest of the Bay Area gets hit with some light rain.
Heavier to moderate rain is expected to move in during the evening hours.
"The rain will taper as we head into the morning commute Thursday," said Nicco.
Expect a random shower or two by Thursday afternoon before the storm exits the region, leaving between a quarter to a half an inch of rain behind.
"The North Bay will get anywhere from one-third to two-thirds of an inch or rain," added Nicco.
Enjoy it while it last.
"It may be our last chance of rain for a while," said Nicco.
One more chance of 🌧️then the well could go dry for a long time...#StormWatch#BayAreaWx https://t.co/wn15CqOFG0— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 14, 2020
