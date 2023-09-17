Transgender rights activists protest women's liberation group convention in SF

There was a heated protest Saturday in San Francisco where opinions clashed over the issue of Transgender rights.

At the demonstration, outside a hotel where a women's rights group is holding its convention, protesters say the organization is anti-Trans rights.

"What do we want? Trans justice. When do we want it? Now," protesters chanted.

A group of demonstrators protested outside the Hilton Hotel in San Francisco's Financial District, where Women's Declaration International USA is holding its convention. "WDI" says it's focused on reigniting the Women's Liberation Movement, but critics say that's misleading.

"Their group is what we call 'TERFs,' Trans-exclusionary radical feminists," said Nancy Kato from Reproductive Justice Coalition.

Activist Kato says she believes WDI's mission is anti-Trans.

"Their basic premise is patriarchy and men are the enemy and therefore focused on Trans women, to say they are not real women," Kato.

"I'm so happy to see so many people standing in solidarity with the Trans community," said Honey Mahogany.

Honey Mahogany, chair of San Francisco's Democatic Party says WDI is contributing to the spread of misinformation.

"Ultimately, what I'm here to fight today is the misinformation about my community. We are people who have always existed, always been a part of society," Mahogany said.

Police intervened when several counter protesters attending the women's conference showed up, including Corrina D'Annible.

"What specific rights are Trans-identified individuals asking for that they don't already have to begin with? So if we're talking about the right for males to invade women's spaces, like I said, the history of male violence is long and storied," D'Annible said.

WDI conference organizers declined an on-camera interview but told us in a statement they do not support counter protesters.

The WDI'S statement went on to say: "We are enjoying our discussions about the rights, privacy and safety of women and girls, including reproductive liberty and the rights of lesbian and bisexual women."

Protesters called out the Hilton for hosting the conference.

In response, Hotel management told ABC7 News, "As a place of hospitality, the Hilton San Francisco Financial District Hotel strives to serve as a welcoming place for all and does not adopt or endorse the views of any individuals or groups we serve."

WDI says it's planning its own rally Monday at San Francisco City Hall. Protesters say they'll be there.

"San Francisco and the Bay Area, there's a lot of people who believe the need to build inclusive movements, not exclusive ones," Kato said.

