CARR FIRE

Bay Area task force lowers flag to half-staff in Shasta County

A task force from the Bay Area in Whiskeytown found an undamaged American flag still flying at the town's cemetery. (Alameda County Fire Department/Instagram)

WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. (KGO) --
A task force from the Bay Area in Whiskeytown found an undamaged American flag still flying at the town's cemetery.

The team decided to lower the flag to half-staff in memory of the firefighters who died battling wildfires this year.

The task force is made up of an Alameda County Fire Battalion Chief along with a team from the Moraga-Orinda Fire District.

LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

