Carr Fire evacuees seek shelter in Bay Area, CA AG warns of price gouging during emergency

From the safety of the East Bay Rebecca and Nico Smith worry about their friends still in Shasta County. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
From the safety of the East Bay Rebecca and Nico Smith worry about their friends still in Shasta County.

"Even the ones who evacuated, like they moved the evacuation center. It's really scary," Nico said.

The Carr Fire is out of control.

"They are not optimistic about what tonight is going to look like at all," Nico added.

Nico's parents insisted the couple evacuate Shasta Lake City Wednesday. They survived the Valley Fire in Lake County.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

"They got out early in that fire and they know what it looks like," said Nico.

"Low and behold I think by midnight last night they were starting evacuations of Shasta Lake," said Rebecca.

They grabbed pictures, one plant from their large collection that they display on Instagram, and two foster cats ready for adoption. They're hoping people still in Shasta County will pack up and get out before the situation is dire.

"I'm seeing all the frantic, panicked posts from people saying they can't get out because so many people are being told to evacuate that there are bottlenecks," said Rebecca.

California's price gouging law protects consumers in times like these from increased gas prices, housing, and other essential services. California's Attorney General posted the warning just this afternoon.

For more information on that law and warning, visit this page call (800) 952-5225, or contact local law enforcement.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
