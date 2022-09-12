EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Dublin double homicide victim Maria Tran remembers her 'beautiful soul'

Maria Tran and her husband were killed in their Dublin home around midnight on Wednesday.

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused of killing a married couple from Dublin has been charged with murder, according to the district attorney.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A friend of double homicide victim 42-year-old Maria Tran has spoken out about the tragic event.

Maria and her husband Benison Tran were shot and killed Wednesday night in their Dublin home.

"It hurt to the core to know someone murdered her. Heaven got another angel," said Barbara, a friend of Maria.

Barbara described Maria to ABC7 News' Dion Lim as "very kind, smart, sweet, generous and a beautiful soul."

"She's one of the sweetest (people) I know," the friend added," she added.

Dublin police were called to the couple's home just after midnight on Wednesday.

"The caller said that there was an intruder that had come into the house," said Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes on Wednesday. "That was brandishing a firearm, and ultimately fired that firearm and killing two people in our community."

During the time of the murder, investigators say the couple had a juvenile child and two other people visiting their home.

Six people were asleep inside just after midnight Wednesday when Dublin police say 24-year-old Alameda County sheriff's deputy Devin Williams Jr. entered the home and shot the married couple.

The commotion - according to the Alameda County Sherriff's Office - woke the pair's 14-year-old-son, who walked in on the crime in progress.

The court document says when deputies arrived, an unknown family member identified the intruder as "Devin" and "he is a cop."

Williams originally fled the scene, but the sheriff's office says he turned himself in nearly 11 hours later in Coalinga in the Central Valley. He is currently booked in Santa Rita Jail.

Williams was charged with murder on Friday, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney.

The district attorney's office says Williams is being charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances.

Sources confirmed that Maria was separated from her husband. It appears in recent months, Maria formed a relationship with Williams, based on their roles as nurse and law enforcement officer at the hospital where she worked.

Those working with the family say they are grief-stricken and devastated. The family has spoken with ABC7 News but has requested privacy during this time until they are ready to speak out.

John George Psychiatric Hospital, where Maria worked, issued a statement describing Maria, in part as "beloved" and a "brilliant and excellent" nurse.

The statement from the hospital read: "We have learned that one of our beloved John George Psychiatric Hospital (JGPH) nurses, Maria Tran, was tragically killed early Wednesday morning. Our hearts go out to the family, friends, JGPH staff, and especially to those who worked closely with Maria. She was a brilliant and excellent nurse who cared deeply for those we serve."

