Here's how to keep your Christmas tree alive through December

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the day after Thanksgiving, and with Christmas right around the corner, many in the Bay Area ventured to Half Moon Bay to buy Christmas trees.We stopped off at Cozzolino's Christmas Tree farm, where you could hear the buzz of the chainsaw as they sold pre-cut trees.The owner, Tony Cozzolino, says people seem to be buying trees earlier than normal this year to bring some normalcy in their lives."The day after Thanksgiving this year seemed a little busier than normal," said Cozzolino. "I think a lot of people are home and want to get their tree early and enjoy it."Cozzolino puts the fresh trees in water to keep them from drying out. He says that's the biggest tip for keeping your tree alive throughout December."Don't run out of water, that's the biggest thing. Close the heater vents, if you put it under a heater vent, it will dry out immediately. Some trees will drink right away, other trees won't drink for a week or two, you just got to make sure it doesn't run out of water. Eventually they'll drink," he said.The Cozzolinos have been on the lot for seven years and their farm carries three varieties of trees: Noble firs, Nordmann firs and Douglas firs.You can visit the Cozzolino's Christmas Tree farm on 501 San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay.