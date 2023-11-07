2025 NBA All-Star Game weekend to bring big boost to SF Bay Area economy

The NBA All-Star weekend in February 2025 will feature numerous events happening not just in San Francisco, but around the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The NBA All-Star weekend in February 2025 will feature numerous events happening not just in San Francisco, but around the Bay Area.

"Whether it's the dunking contest or the three-point contest or the game itself. And all the events, parties, activities," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

During the formal announcement, local leaders stressed that this is more than just a fun weekend.

Once it's over, they expect about $350 million to be pumped into the economy.

"The generation of hotel stays, restaurants, taxi cabs, Uber rides all are just a big uplift," said Rodney Fong.

Fong is the president and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

He says the NBA choosing to host the All Star events locally is another example of the region's ability to host major sporting events.

In 2026, both the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

"Largely because of the number of hotel rooms we have. Largely because of the arenas, and sports centers and convention space that we have," said Fong.

The excitement wasn't contained to just Bay Area officials though.

Outside of Chase Center, fans like Sammy Gutierrez say they weren't surprised the NBA chose to host the weekend here.

"I've been inside Chase Center before and it's very spectacular. The seating area, the venues, all the eating spots," he said.

After getting hit hard during the pandemic, Fong says things like this show the city is finally getting back on its feet.

And even though it's more than 15 months away, he says he's hopeful All Star weekend will be another part of San Francisco's comeback story.

"San Francisco is a magical place and I think we all know that, those of us who live here. We also know that the narrative of San Francisco is untrue," Fong said.

