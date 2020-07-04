Health & Fitness

4th of July warning: Fireworks and hand sanitizer could be a dangerous combination

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fireworks and hand sanitizer could be a dangerous combo for the 4th of July, according to the National Safety Council.

That's because many of them contain at least 60-percent alcohol.

RELATED: 4th of July weekend: Illegal fireworks have firefighters on high alert

Handling fireworks shortly after applying hand sanitizer, while the alcohol's residue is still on your hands, could increase the risk of a burn injury.

With hand hygiene being so critical, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic, the National Safety Council is recommending washing your hands with soap and water.

